HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 29476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517,427.20 and a PE ratio of -25.73.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1,226.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.05%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

