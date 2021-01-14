Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT) Trading Up 3.6%

Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41). 255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($9.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 683.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 684.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.15.

Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) Company Profile (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.