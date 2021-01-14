Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.18

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.18 and last traded at $74.01, with a volume of 8807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.