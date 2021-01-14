Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.18

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.18 and last traded at $74.01, with a volume of 8807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
