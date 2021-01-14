HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €82.00 by Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.71 ($74.96).

ETR:HFG opened at €63.95 ($75.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of 42.72. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 1-year high of €68.65 ($80.76).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

