HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.25 ($57.94).

ETR:HLE opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.80. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12-month high of €55.20 ($64.94).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

