HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 44.75% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.83 ($58.63).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1-year high of €55.20 ($64.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is €51.79 and its 200-day moving average is €43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.