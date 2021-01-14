Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.80, a PEG ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

