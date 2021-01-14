HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,513.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $561,073.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

