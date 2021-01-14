Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 59,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

