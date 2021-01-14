Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $264,249.68 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $264,249.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $509,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HCAT opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

