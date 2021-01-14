Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.17

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.17 and last traded at $117.69, with a volume of 150580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

