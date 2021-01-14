Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of BTSDF opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Health and Happiness has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

