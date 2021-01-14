HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

HHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

