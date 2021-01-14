HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered HeadHunter Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HHR opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.52. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.02 by $5.62. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

