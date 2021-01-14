Head to Head Survey: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) versus CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and CannTrust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,436.24 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -10.41 CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A

CannTrust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannTrust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and CannTrust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 4 14 0 2.78 CannTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 97.12%.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CannTrust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, suggesting that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CannTrust beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

