Head-To-Head Survey: China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) vs. Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB)

China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of China Gengsheng Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

China Gengsheng Minerals has a beta of -27.17, suggesting that its stock price is 2,817% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Gengsheng Minerals and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Gengsheng Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conversion Labs has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.16%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares China Gengsheng Minerals and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Gengsheng Minerals and Conversion Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 13.14 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

China Gengsheng Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conversion Labs.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats China Gengsheng Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Gengsheng Minerals

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures. The Industrial Ceramics segment provides abrasive balls and tiles, valves, electronic ceramics, and structural ceramics that are used as components for various end products, such as fuses, vacuum interrupters, electrical components, mud slurry pumps, and high-pressure pumps used in the electric power, electronic component, industrial pump, and metallurgy industries. The Fracture Proppants segment offers ball-like pellets that are used to reach pockets of oil and natural gas deposits trapped in the fractures under the ground. The Fine Precision Abrasives segment offers abrasives, which are primarily used for the surface-polishing and slicing of precision instruments, such as solar panels, as well as in a range of areas, including machinery manufacturing, electronics, optical glass, architecture, industry development, semiconductor, silicon chip, plastic, and lens. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. sells its products to customers in the iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical, and solar industries in China, and other parts of Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as China Minerals Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. in July 2007. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. is based in Gongyi, the People's Republic of China.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

