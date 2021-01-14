Head to Head Review: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) vs. ARC Group (OTCMKTS:ARCK)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:ARCK) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franchise Group and ARC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $132.55 million 9.48 -$2.16 million N/A N/A ARC Group $9.50 million 0.22 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

ARC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franchise Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franchise Group and ARC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franchise Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Franchise Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than ARC Group.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group 0.94% 12.37% 2.21% ARC Group -5.79% -18.12% -6.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ARC Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Franchise Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franchise Group beats ARC Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. As of August 21, 2018, the company operated 15 restaurants in Florida and 5 restaurants in Georgia under the brand name of Dick's Wings & Grill, as well as 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida. It offers a selection of chicken wings, chicken tenders, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, desserts, and other baked products, as well as craft beers and wines. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Orange Park, Florida.

