Head-To-Head Comparison: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) vs. WQN (OTCMKTS:WQNI)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and WQN (OTCMKTS:WQNI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accenture and WQN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $44.33 billion 3.82 $5.11 billion $7.46 34.46 WQN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than WQN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of WQN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and WQN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.74% 29.32% 13.92% WQN N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WQN has a beta of -2.25, meaning that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Accenture and WQN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 9 15 0 2.63 WQN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture presently has a consensus target price of $245.62, suggesting a potential downside of 4.46%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than WQN.

Summary

Accenture beats WQN on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, CNH Industrial, and Reactive Technologies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

WQN Company Profile

WQN, Inc. provides online phone services. It offers EasyTalk, an international calling service via the Internet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. WQN, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of iTalk, Inc.

