Head-To-Head Analysis: Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canopy Growth and Aphria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 40.29 -$993.37 million $1.32 24.38 Aphria $405.96 million 7.35 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -166.67

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Canopy Growth. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canopy Growth and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13 Aphria 0 2 7 0 2.78

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $31.51, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Aphria has a consensus target price of $10.26, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Risk & Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats Canopy Growth on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

