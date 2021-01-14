Head to Head Analysis: Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Proofpoint and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 4 13 1 2.83 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint presently has a consensus target price of $136.06, suggesting a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proofpoint and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.80 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -188.19 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.47 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Agent Information Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

