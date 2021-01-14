HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,072,000 after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 633,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

