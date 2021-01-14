Harrington Investments INC Sells 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.82 on Wednesday, reaching $1,747.25. 1,168,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,798. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,765.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,607.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

