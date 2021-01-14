Harrington Investments INC Sells 290 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $207.02. 2,077,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,607. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.