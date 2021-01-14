Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 154,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 125,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,295,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,176,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $355,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

