HARD Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.54 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060091 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,291.76 or 0.86247373 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

