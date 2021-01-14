Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.22 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 282.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,668. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

