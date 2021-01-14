Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Barings LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,005 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

