Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.47. The stock had a trading volume of 241,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,939. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.77.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,693,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,566,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10,343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 176,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

