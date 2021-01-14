Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guess’ traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.40. 2,194,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,153,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Guess’ by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Guess’ by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guess’ by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

