Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $700,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GH stock opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $163.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 32.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 121.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 300,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

