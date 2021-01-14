Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,374,200 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 8,190,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.7 days.

Shares of Grupo México stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Grupo México in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

