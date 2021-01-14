Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 238,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 132,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Grid Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

