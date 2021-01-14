Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading 19.9% Higher

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares traded up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.27. 983,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 218,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.