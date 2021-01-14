Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.88.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 657,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $30.06.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

