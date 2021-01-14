Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,490 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,803,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

