Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,026 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 11.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 104.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $198,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PETS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

