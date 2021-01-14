Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 25,045 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,045 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of FLS opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

