Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 391,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in World Fuel Services by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,398 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of INT stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $42.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.