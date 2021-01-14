Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $96,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,667. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

