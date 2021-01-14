Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPEAF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

