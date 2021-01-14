Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.