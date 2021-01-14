Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) (CVE:GR) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) (CVE:GR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.65. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$90,984.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) Company Profile (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, precious and base metal, and diamond deposits.

