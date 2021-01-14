Graphic Packaging’s (GPK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

GPK stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

