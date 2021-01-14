Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 210,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.