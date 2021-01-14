Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Grafton Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of GROUF opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Grafton Group has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $12.45.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

