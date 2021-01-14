Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSHD. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. The company had a trading volume of 164,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,268. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 29,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $3,039,603.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,310,274.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $601,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,342 shares of company stock worth $57,637,907. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,097,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

