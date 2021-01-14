Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 241402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.51.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOOD. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$877.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

