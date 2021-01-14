Goldman Sachs Group Inc Purchases 640 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -21.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $12,133,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

