GoldFund Trading Down 34.9% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $112,642.19 and approximately $491.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006626 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 5,835.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006226 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000170 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

