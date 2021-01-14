Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,090. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 127,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Golden Nugget Online Gaming comprises about 1.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

